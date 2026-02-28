2 year warranty
24M1N3200Z/89
Take gaming to the next level
This Philips gaming monitor is a great all-round display for intense, action-packed PC games. AMD FreeSync, 165Hz and 1ms deliver smooth gameplay. The virtually frameless display with Ultra Wide-Color enhances the immersive visual experience.
Evnia 3000
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
Reviews
The "IPS" word mark/trademark and related technology patents belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works with either the HDMI input or DP input.
For the best output performance, always ensure that your graphics card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT adjusts the brightness to reduce blur, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in sync with the screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn it off when you are not using the gaming function.
DCI-P3 coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC / sRGB coverage based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB coverage based on CIE1976
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from the feature images.