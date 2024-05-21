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LCD monitor

271V8LA/89

3.9

| (19) Reviews | 84% recommend this product

Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

Philips V line wide-view monitor gives viewing beyond boundaries, great value with essential features. Adaptive-Sync delivers smooth video display. Features like anti-glare, LowBlue mode, and flicker-free for easy-on-the eyes.

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Vivid, crisp images beyond boundaries

  • V Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

19

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

2

21/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

New computer monitor

Brilliant quality. Makes my photographs look even better in colour and detail!!

Pros

As above

Cons

None so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 242V8LA LCD monitor

Date of Use 2024-04-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 242V8LA LCD monitor

Date of Use 2024-04-21

16/01/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great value and performance

An excellent replacement for my older monitor, with better resolution and features

Pros

Excellent clarity of display and neat "frameless "design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 242V8LA LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-12-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 242V8LA LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-12-16

27/12/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Nice monitor.

Excellent, large display, clear, sharp and vibrant colours. Set up is easy and a very good price.

Pros

size and price.

Cons

sound is OK but not very loud.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 271V8LA LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-11-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 271V8LA LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-11-27

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Disclaimers

  1. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.