Bought this for a Mac Mini specifically for its built in web cam, speakers and higher resolution in mind. Considering the purchase price, this is an excellent all round monitor only let down by the speakers. The 2k screen is more than good enough to work well with the Mac mini and is very clear. The webcam, which works right out of the box, provides very good quality for meetings etc. Unlike other monitors, you cannot control the built in speakers via usb, which means the Mac's built in volume controls will not operate the speaker volume. The build quality and look of the monitor is superb and the stand is very versatile and well thought out. The stand itself allows you to move the monitor into all sorts of positions with ease. If, like me, you need a reasonably priced all round monitor this is a good choice rather than a separate webcam bolted onto the top.