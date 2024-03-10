2 year warranty
275M8/89
Get in the moment
This Quad HD Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology and 144Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color.
Momentum
27" (68.6 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
ShaquilleOatmeal
10/03/2024
United Arab Emirates
this is a really good monitor wish i got it in 4k
amazing in my opinion would 10/10 recommended so it is really good.
Pros
amazing 144hz and 2k really smooth.
Cons
no cons really
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 275M8 LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-02-10
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 275M8 LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-02-10
01/04/2023
United Arab Emirates
Not as expected as ips monitor
bought it because the ips monitor is more colorful than LED monitors as per others reviews/feedback, however, the image resolution and color was below my expectation compared to LED monitors.
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 272M8 LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-03-01
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 272M8 LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-03-01
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.