2 year warranty
27B1U7903/00
Simply brilliant
Philips Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor delivers a secure, reliable one-cable docking solution. Mini LED backlit and DisplayHDR™ 1400 certified display generates outstanding picture performance and color accuracy for color-critical users.
Brilliance 7000
27" (68.6 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
This Philips docking monitor is equipped with Thunderbolt™ 4 connection. Compared with conventional USB-C monitors, Thunderbolt™ 4 technology provides lightning-fast 40Gbps data transfer speeds, supports high resolution video, offers multi-stream transport for daisy chaining, has up to 90W of power delivery to external devices, and can provide a stable 1Gbit/s Ethernet connection.
Daisy chaining allows you to drive multiple monitors and devices from a single Thunderbolt port on your laptop. From the Thunderbolt port of your laptop connect to this monitor, then from the second Thunderbolt port on this monitor you can connect to a second 4K monitor.
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
Awards
1.0
of 5
1
Review
CJames09
26/04/2023
United Kingdom
Terrible implementation of Mini-Led algorithm
This monitor has good brightness, colours, and build quality. However, the number of mini-leds is supposed to be its greatest selling point and yet it falls flat on its face. Its as if their algorithm is set for 500 mini leds. Movies still have dark grey bars instead of being fully black. Games also suffer from large blotchy dark grey areas instead of complete blackness too. I also noticed quite a lot of backlight bleed which can be frustrating to deal with at this price range. The SmartControl app lacks some of the key features such as turning on/off the mini-led function which means you have to press the buttons at the back of the monitor every time you want to change this setting. Is the 1 start rating harsh? Perhaps, but you're better off either spending half the money without the mini-led functionality or spending a bit extra for one that has a much better algorithm.
Pros
Colour accuracy, build quality, brightness
Cons
Mini-led algorithm, backlight bleed, SmartControl app
This review was made for Professional Monitor 27B1U7903 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor
Date of Use 2023-03-26
This review was made for Professional Monitor 27B1U7903 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor
Date of Use 2023-03-26
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
Rec 709 Coverage based on CIE1976
Rec 2020 Coverage based on CIE1976
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
Under SDR (Standard Dynamic Range), the temperature range in operation can be reached to 40°C.
The monitor may look different from feature images.