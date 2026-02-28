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Curved Gaming MonitorQuad HD gaming monitor

27M1C5500VL/89

Feel your game

This Philips gaming monitor delivers crystal-clear visuals and smooth gameplay. Sync technology, a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR create a lifelike experience. The slim-frame display with Ultra Wide-Color enhances visual immersion.

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Feel your game

  • Evnia 5000

  • 27" (68.5 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the display curvature arc in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works with DP input only.

  3. For the best output performance, always ensure that your graphics card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. MPRT adjusts the brightness to reduce blur, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in sync with the screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.

  6. MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn it off when you are not using the gaming function.

  7. NTSC area based on CIE1976

  8. sRGB area based on CIE1931

  9. The monitor may look different from the feature images.