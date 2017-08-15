This is a computer monitor that helps prevent eye strain for this 63 year old PC and laptop user. With this, I can focus more on my own and others' communication output rather than the effort of reading and viewing. With a smaller TV elsewhere in the house, I opted for this monitor largely on the grounds of budget compared to a Full HD TV that can wait for later -- say January sales. I found set up more difficult than use, however. Given the size of it, I was really glad to have someone else deliver it from my online order; getting it out of the box and mounted is probably ideally a two-person job. I know Philips are keen to minimise environmental damage as evidenced by reduction of lead and other hazardous materials in this monitor's creation, but I found the very small size of the initial set up picture instructions a strain: double the size of paper for those instructions would have been a great help. Someone I showed the pictographic instructions too, being less PC-friendly than me, said she would have never guessed the meaning of the pictograph for inserting CD into laptop. So I'd say that the 'room for improvement' would be simple to accomplish with more space on the paper instructions, aiding cost-effectivelness.