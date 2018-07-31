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Discontinued

Full HD LCD monitor

327E8QJAB/89

4.7

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Expand your experience

Expand your viewing experience with this big Philips display. This wide-view 32" Full HD display delivers expansive viewing experience with crisp picture details.

See all benefits

Expand your experience

  • E Line

  • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

31/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value for money

I will gladly recommend this product. Awesome resolution, colors, design, I suffered renaissance buying this monitor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

23/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

beyond my expectation

Perfect screen, great resolution and design, easy to set it up and connect it, very comfortable to eyes ... I can work more longer now without having tired eyes or headache ... it's definitely better than flat screen and it inspired me to buy a 52 " curved screen UDH TV. Thank you Philips & PC/Curry store

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

23/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

beyond my expectation

Perfect screen, great resolution and design, easy to set it up and connect it, very comfortable to eyes ... I can work more longer now without having tired eyes or headache ... it's definitely better than flat screen and it inspired me to buy a 52 " curved screen UDH TV. Thank you Philips & PC/Curry store

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAB Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.