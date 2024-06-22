2 year warranty
34E1C5600HE/89
Collaboration made simple
This Philips monitor is designed for the remote working environment. The integrated 5MP webcam delivers sharp images, while the noise-cancelling microphone helps people hear you loud and clear.
5000 series
34" (86.36 cm)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Big Phil
22/06/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Outstanding pictures
Tools for the job this monitor is brilliant . Outstanding pictures refresh rate 100hz colours that are stunning.
Pros
Wide
Cons
Camera position
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 34E1C5600HE LCD monitor
Date of Use 2024-02-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 34E1C5600HE LCD monitor
Date of Use 2024-02-22
RikL
30/11/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Many features at a good price
Good spec monitor at an affordable price from a known brand. Pros - Affordable Price, Picture Quality is good rather than excellent but perfect for work, has built in speakers and a web cam that is compatible with Windows Hello, making this very well specified. The USB Hub is fantastic, makes swapping different laptops with this monitor quick and simple, without having to connect power leads, just plug one usb C cable into your device. Eliminates having messy cables everywhere. The overall build quality of the casing and stand is very good,quite premium. Cons - the webcam angle cannot be adjusted. The sound quality of the integrated speakers is just adequate, not the greatest speakers (best enjoyed with a good set of headphones). Something to be aware of, if you connect a gaming laptop using just the usb cable, you may still need to connect your power cable too to prevent your battery draining as tyhey need more power. I have given 4 out of 5 stars being very picky, if it was possible I would have given about 4.5 stars. This is an excellent monitor and I would not have chosen another one.
Pros
Integrated Webcam compatible with Windows Hello. Built in Microphone. Integrated Speakers, USB Hub. At this afforable pricepoint this monitor has excellent features. Overall build quality of the casing and stand feel very premium.
Cons
The sound quality of the speakers is just adequate. The angle of the webcam cannot be adjusted. Neither of these are a deal breaker though.
This review was made for Monitor 34E1C5600HE LCD monitor
Date of Use 2025-10-30
This review was made for Monitor 34E1C5600HE LCD monitor
Date of Use 2025-10-30
hans186
06/01/2024
United Kingdom
Great screen, great price, sound not so great
This is a great screen but as with most monitors the sound is terrible. The webcam worked fine. Would recommend installing the SmartControl utility from the Philips website as it makes live easier. Also be aware you need a good graphics card for the highest resolution+60Hz refresh rate, my i9-13900 UHD770 (build into the CPU) can only handle 30Hz.
Pros
Screen, price
Cons
Sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 34E1C5600HE LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-09-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 34E1C5600HE LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-09-06
Radius of the display curvature arc in mm
The maximum resolution works with either the HDMI input or DP input.
For the best output performance, always ensure that your graphics card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT adjusts the brightness to reduce blur, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in sync with the screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn it off when you are not using the gaming function.
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
For video transmission via USB-C, your laptop/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
For USB-C power and charging functionality, your notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check your notebook user manual or contact the manufacturer for more details.
The monitor may look different from the feature images.