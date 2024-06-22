Good spec monitor at an affordable price from a known brand. Pros - Affordable Price, Picture Quality is good rather than excellent but perfect for work, has built in speakers and a web cam that is compatible with Windows Hello, making this very well specified. The USB Hub is fantastic, makes swapping different laptops with this monitor quick and simple, without having to connect power leads, just plug one usb C cable into your device. Eliminates having messy cables everywhere. The overall build quality of the casing and stand is very good,quite premium. Cons - the webcam angle cannot be adjusted. The sound quality of the integrated speakers is just adequate, not the greatest speakers (best enjoyed with a good set of headphones). Something to be aware of, if you connect a gaming laptop using just the usb cable, you may still need to connect your power cable too to prevent your battery draining as tyhey need more power. I have given 4 out of 5 stars being very picky, if it was possible I would have given about 4.5 stars. This is an excellent monitor and I would not have chosen another one.