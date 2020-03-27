2 year warranty
Discontinued
43PFT5250/56
Full HD Slim LED TV
The right TV for every home. Philips 5200 series Full HD slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear picture engine, Integrated Digital Tuner and HDMI connectivity gives you the greatest TV viewing experience and convenience.
108 cm (43")
Full HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.
For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favorite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.
Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.
1.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Shabbu
27/03/2020
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
Software problem after 2 years
After completing 2 years the software of the tv was failed. Tv starts restarting after showing the philis logo. When i contacted the service centre for repair, they asked almosy 20% of the original purchased cost. As per the current market, if i will add little more to the repair cost, i can buy new snart tv.
This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV
Date of Use 2019-02-27
This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV
Date of Use 2019-02-27
M.A.A.
08/01/2021
United Arab Emirates
Doesn't support most of the video formats
The product doesn't support most of the video formats when connecting a USB flash memory or hard disk directly to it.
This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV
Date of Use 2019-01-08
This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV
Date of Use 2019-01-08
RahulG7536
28/08/2021
United Arab Emirates
Product quantity very poor
Just completion of 1 year speaker stopped working later TV panel gone. Now TV is dead which only worked 1 year 1 month.
This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV
Date of Use 2020-08-28
This review was made for 5200 series 43PFT5250 Full HD Slim LED TV
Date of Use 2020-08-28
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.