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2 year warranty

All series

Business Monitor 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display

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Business Monitor32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display

499P9H1/89

Business Monitor 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display

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Software & drivers

Drivers Windows 8

  • version: 499P9
  • ZIP file, 11.1 kB
  • 15 January 2019

Drivers Windows 7

  • version: 499P9
  • ZIP file, 1.2 MB
  • 24 November 2020

Manuals & Documentation

TCO Certified Notice

  • PDF file, 350.9 kB
  • 8 June 2023

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 1.8 MB
  • 29 October 2024

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