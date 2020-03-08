2 year warranty
Discontinued
50PUT6103/56
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6100 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment.
126 cm (50")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
Quad Core
DVB-T/T2
Sleek. Cutting edge. Refined. Precise. The Philips Ultra Slim silhouette. That something so slim can inspire so much interest shouldn’t be surprising, given how much sophistication it will bring to your décor.
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.
2.1
of 5
8
Reviews
Smith1991
08/03/2020
United Arab Emirates
The product is OK
Decent picture and sound quality for this price range.
Pros
Resolution , Sound
Cons
Internet speed , typing is confusing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6103 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-02-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6103 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-02-08
Wiwi206
05/04/2021
United Arab Emirates
Disconnected several times from smart view& Miraca
As smart TV is perfect and deserves 5 stars but, i bought ot only for the Miracast which really disappointed me as it get disconnected several times.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6103 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-10-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6103 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-10-05
Hi bro
31/05/2021
Saudi Arabia
Great quality with bad system
It have a good looking for this price But system is not Android TV so it is not working with all apps If you are looking for great quality this for you But smart TV is not here
Pros
Price and quality
Cons
System is not good
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6103 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-05-31
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6103 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-05-31
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.