2 year warranty
Discontinued
50PUT6233/56
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6200 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment.
127 cm (50")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
Quad Core
DVB-T/T2
Sleek. Cutting edge. Refined. Precise. The Philips Ultra Slim silhouette. That something so slim can inspire so much interest shouldn’t be surprising, given how much sophistication it will bring to your décor.
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.
1.8
of 5
6
Reviews
El7ot
17/04/2021
United Arab Emirates
I can't find Shahid app
Dear support, I can't find Shahid MBC application anymore to install, Please assist
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6233 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-12-17
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6233 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2020-12-17
Techie
10/07/2019
United Arab Emirates
Good as a display unit not much of Smart TV
TV is missing store to download new apps, i've updated to the latest available software,preloaded apps work but I cannot add anymore. The Ultra slim feature is only referring to the edge bezel visible from front when watching TV....the depth of this TV is very much as compared to TVs in the same genre.
Pros
Good display unit for the price point offered. Easy and quick setup, nothing too complex actually very simple
Cons
can add few more bucks and get a real smart tv which gives freedom of apps and cool smart features
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6233 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2019-06-10
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6233 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2019-06-10
ZHSagar
07/07/2019
United Arab Emirates
Very Disappointed...
Very Disappointed, coz only YouTube and Netflix apps are there. Don't have Amazon Prime Video and other famous applications. Salesman told that after updating software, can use the app, but even after update nothing happened and outlet refused to exchange it...
This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6233 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2019-06-07
This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6233 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2019-06-07
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.