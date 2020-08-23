2 year warranty
Discontinued
50PUT6604/56
4K UHD LED Smart TV
Bring the emotion into any room with the Philips TV that’s designed to fit right in. Picture quality is so sharp you’ll think you’re there. 4K performance is bright and vibrant..
126 cm (50")
HDR 10+
Pixel Precise Ultra HD
With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up your screen with over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, color, and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
Oznek
23/08/2020
Saudi Arabia
Great product!
Good features, affordable price! Great sound! Easy to use remote control!
Pros
Great resolution, great sound!
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6600 series 50PUT6604 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-07-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6600 series 50PUT6604 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-07-22
EnzoSamson
13/07/2020
United Arab Emirates
Got this at an affordable price
Everything is here and it looks so chic, 4K UHD, Smart Tv, Slim, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6600 series 50PUT6604 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-06-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6600 series 50PUT6604 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Date of Use 2020-06-13
cons
03/06/2020
United Arab Emirates
great purched
i am satisfy with this tv. it has all the options which i wanted to have
This review was made for 6600 series 50PUT6604 4K UHD LED Smart TV
This review was made for 6600 series 50PUT6604 4K UHD LED Smart TV
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.