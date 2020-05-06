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Discontinued

6800 series4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

50PUT6800/56

2.1

| (7) Reviews

4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android

The 6800 Series Ultra HD TV combines Pixel Plus Ultra HD, Dual Core processing and the power of Android to deliver fluid performance-beautifully. Slim lines, an elegant open stand, and loads of features complete the experience.

See all benefits

with Ambilight 2-sided

4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android

  • 127 cm (50")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • Dual Core; 8GB & expandable

  • DVB-T/T2/C

Swivel stand lets you enjoy TV from any angle

A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open metal stand that not only integrates beautifully with your décor, it also lets you swivel the TV to adjust the viewing angle as well!

Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from two-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.

4K Ultra HD: resolution like you’ve never seen it before

Ultra HD TV has 4 times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution upscaling technology, you’ll experience improved images regardless of the original content. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.1

of 5

7

Reviews

5

06/05/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Good TV

Need frequent update. Youtube very slow. Need more App support

Pros

Good in Quality

Cons

Lack of updates, Youtube slow, no app support, less apps in google play and philips apps. an app for optimization missing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 6800 series 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™ 55PUT6800 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD LED TV Dual Core; 8GB & expandable DVB-T/T2/C with Ambilight 2-sided and Pixel Plus Ultra HD

Date of Use 2018-05-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips 6800 series 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™ 55PUT6800 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD LED TV Dual Core; 8GB & expandable DVB-T/T2/C with Ambilight 2-sided and Pixel Plus Ultra HD

Date of Use 2018-05-06

31/08/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A starter 4k tv

No VP9 for streaming 4k youtube No HDR Very Limited android apps, Not even chrome browser "Powered by android" not Android TV Tragedy: Philips sold its tv rights to china based TPV.

This review was made for 6800 series 50PUT6800 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

This review was made for 6800 series 50PUT6800 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

19/04/2017

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Good TV for movies, bad for sports

The software offers presets for nature and movies . It's very good watching movies, but you'll struggle to get the picture adjusted for sports (e.g. Football) Internal storage is not 8GB, available only 2GB , you can extend it by USB

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6800 series 50PUT6800 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6800 series 50PUT6800 4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.

  3. Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  4. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  5. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  6. Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.

  7. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  8. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  9. USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.

  10. Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.