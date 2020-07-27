2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PUT6102/56
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6100 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment.
139 cm (55")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
Quad Core
DVB-T/T2
Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.
1.9
of 5
9
Reviews
Bazoookaano
27/07/2020
United Arab Emirates
it's very good item and has great features only th
it has great features only the remote control was low quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2019-07-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2019-07-27
swary
19/04/2019
United Arab Emirates
great TV but very slow software
I feel like the TV never really responds to the remote quickly as other TV's does. I've had this issue since the beginning
Pros
good quality, colors and so on
Cons
very slow software and no store to download apps to the smart tv
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2018-12-19
This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Date of Use 2018-12-19
Xcii
03/04/2018
Saudi Arabia
A smart tv without smart features
I bought this tv a week ago and i check the app gallery there is no useful app for this tv only youtube is you can use in it and sometimes it hungs when you open youtube and it restarts your tv.. its so laggy.. i thought it was a good choice to choose Philips tv's .. i had a smart tv i bought way back in 2010 but it has all the features you need but man its already 2018 and still this tv dont even have a facebook app built in..its noy smart at all .. i hope you'll fix this on your next software update
This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.