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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

6000 series4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

55PUT6102/56

1.9

| (9) Reviews

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6100 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment.

See all benefits

with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

  • 139 cm (55")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • Quad Core

  • DVB-T/T2

Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.

4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you ever seen before

4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you ever seen before

Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.9

of 5

9

Reviews

5

27/07/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

it's very good item and has great features only th

it has great features only the remote control was low quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2019-07-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2019-07-27

19/04/2019

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

great TV but very slow software

I feel like the TV never really responds to the remote quickly as other TV's does. I've had this issue since the beginning

Pros

good quality, colors and so on

Cons

very slow software and no store to download apps to the smart tv

This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2018-12-19

This review was made for 6000 series 55PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

Date of Use 2018-12-19

03/04/2018

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

A smart tv without smart features

I bought this tv a week ago and i check the app gallery there is no useful app for this tv only youtube is you can use in it and sometimes it hungs when you open youtube and it restarts your tv.. its so laggy.. i thought it was a good choice to choose Philips tv's .. i had a smart tv i bought way back in 2010 but it has all the features you need but man its already 2018 and still this tv dont even have a facebook app built in..its noy smart at all .. i hope you'll fix this on your next software update

This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

This review was made for 6000 series 50PUT6102 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  3. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  4. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  5. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  6. USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.

  7. Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.