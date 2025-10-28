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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing

Discontinued

6700 series4K UHD LED Smart TV

70PUT6774/56

1

| (1) Review

4K UHD LED Smart TV

Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6700 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment.

See all benefits

with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

4K UHD LED Smart TV

  • 178 cm (70")

  • 4K Ultra HD LED TV

  • Quad Core

  • DVB-T/T2

Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile

Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile

Sleek. Cutting edge. Refined. Precise. The Philips Ultra Slim silhouette. That something so slim can inspire so much interest shouldn’t be surprising, given how much sophistication it will bring to your décor.

4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

Enjoy a vivid picture with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

Enjoy a vivid picture with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

28/10/2025

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Verified buyer

Need system and app updates for better performance

I’d like to highlight that my Philips TV isn’t just dealing with outdated apps, but the entire system software is quite old. I’d really appreciate if you could provide a system update to bring it up to the standards of newer 2025 models, so it can deliver the best performance. Also, I’m located in the UAE, and the available apps are mostly not suitable for my region. I’d love to have region-appropriate apps and an easy, hassle-free way to update the system. Lastly, I’d really appreciate a prompt response because I’m quite eager to get this resolved. Thank you so much!

Pros

The TV has a good screen quality and is easy to set up.

Cons

The system is outdated and available apps don’t fit my region.

This review was made for 6700 series 70PUT6774 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2023-10-28

This review was made for 6700 series 70PUT6774 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Date of Use 2023-10-28

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Disclaimers

  1. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  2. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  3. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  4. Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.