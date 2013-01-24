Home
70PUT6774/56
    4K UHD LED Smart TV

Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6700 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment.

    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6700 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. See all benefits

    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6700 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. See all benefits

    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6700 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. See all benefits

      with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      • 178 cm (70")
      • 4K Ultra HD LED TV
      • Quad Core
      • DVB-T/T2
      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile

      Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile

      Sleek. Cutting edge. Refined. Precise. The Philips Ultra Slim silhouette. That something so slim can inspire so much interest shouldn’t be surprising, given how much sophistication it will bring to your décor.

      Enjoy a vivid picture with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      Enjoy a vivid picture with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.

      Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

      Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

      High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment. Experience a sensory journey with its advanced processing power. Capture the richness and liveliness of the content just as the creator intented. Get ready to enjoy brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

      Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

      Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

      Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.

      SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

      SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

      SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Micro Dimming
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom client
        • SimplyShare
        • Wi-Fi Miracast certified*
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Open internet browser
        • Youtube
        • Netflix TV
        • Philips store
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Zoom, stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • TV Guide

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        Number of AV connections
        1
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 integrated
        • Wi-Fi Direct
        Other connections
        • Audio L/R in
        • Headphone out
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Antenna IEC75
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .AAS
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Video inputs on HDMI1
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @30Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI1
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @30Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI2/3
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI2/3
        up to 4K UHD 3840x 2160 @60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110-240V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1757  mm
        Box height
        1034  mm
        Box depth
        185  mm
        Set Width
        1579  mm
        Set Height
        893  mm
        Set Depth
        86.1  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1579  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        929  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        296.8  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm
        Product weight
        26.7  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        27.1  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        33.4  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Table top stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        Netflix

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Table top stand
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Legal and safety brochure

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.