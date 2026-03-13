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2 year warranty

All series

Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

Discontinued

Support

Air Performer 8000 series3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF870/35

Air Performer 8000 series 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

3n1 EDC - English (US)

  • PDF file, 353.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

AMF870_UM_UK

  • PDF file, 5.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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