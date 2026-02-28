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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1852/98

Great portable sound

Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD soundmachine. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun.

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Great portable sound

  • Multisource ripping

  • USB

  • Tape

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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