2 year warranty
Discontinued
Smooth body shave
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.
Skin friendly shaver
3 click-on combs, 3,5,7 mm
50mins cordless use/1h charge
Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.
The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3mm, 5mm, and 7mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.
4.4
of 5
137
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
13/01/2024
Kuwait
Verified buyer
Great machine
I trust Philips products because all machines of Philips I used it was perfect
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3010/13 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2022-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3010/13 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2022-12-13
Al19
03/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great
This is a great trimmer. I do think it works well if the hair is already short as I had a few issues with it clogging on the first use. After that it was pretty much plain sailing. It didnt irritate my skin and no nicks. It is easy to handle and manauever around my body. A full charge last up to 80 minutes.
Pros
No cuts or nicks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Date of Use 2026-02-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Date of Use 2026-02-03
Harry1a4
24/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Very close shave
This is a great product, far better and smooth shave on the downstairs department
Pros
Close shave
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Date of Use 2026-01-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3475/15 With Triple Protect shaving system
Date of Use 2026-01-24
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.