2 year warranty
Discontinued
Effortless even trim
This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Integrated hair lift comb
The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.
Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.
This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.
4.4
of 5
102
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Garden123
17/02/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great and great value
Does what it says on the tin. Quick and easy to use
Pros
Quick and easy to clean
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-01-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-01-17
Nickname is not mine
10/02/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Absolutely Perfect. Great value for money.
This is a replacement for a similar Philips product bought a number of years ago. These are very reliable, long battery life, precise beard trimmers which I also sometimes use as clippers. Excellent product at great value.
Pros
Robust
Cons
None at moment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-10-10
Rixy
24/12/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
First Class Trimmer
A good quality trimmer with a useful range of attachments. Once charged the trimmer lasts for several weeks if you only need to trim weekly. It has a wide range of lengths, fits nicely in the hand and is of robust quality. Alan R
Pros
Build quality and range of attachments
Cons
A bit noisy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-11-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-11-24
Versus its Philips predecessor