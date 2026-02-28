2 year warranty
Discontinued
D1401B/90
Keep it simple
The Philips D140 Cordless Phone has all the essential functions you need. Just plug and play to enjoy calls. And with micro-USB charging, the D140 can run on a power bank, so you can keep talking even if the power cuts out.
1.6" display/ amber backlight
We test the sound quality of our DECT phones the same way as high-end headphone manufacturers do. Using an advanced ear simulator, we can accurately re-create the way people actually hear. This helps our acoustic engineers to measure and fine-tune things like frequency response, distortion and overall hearing perception, to create perfect voice reproduction.
Automatic Volume Control offsets variations in sound signal, which can be caused by distance, signal strength or the caller's phone - so what you hear always remains consistent. Reducing the audio amplification for strong signals, and increasing it for weak ones, it means you can enjoy a smooth conversation without unwanted sound volume variation.
Reviews
This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.