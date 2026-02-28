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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Cordless phone

D1402B/90

Keep it simple

The Philips D140 Cordless Phone has all the essential functions you need. Just plug and play to enjoy calls. And with micro-USB charging, the D140 can run on a power bank, so you can keep talking even if the power cuts out.

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Keep it simple

  • 1.6" display/ amber backlight

  • 2 handsets

Parametric Equalizer delivers pure and clear sound

Parametric Equalizer delivers pure and clear sound

Our telephones use parametric equalization in the digital sound processing to fine-tune the sound response back to the intended linear frequency response curve, delivering sound that is pure and clear, for each conversation.

Stay connected during power cuts via micro-USB power bank

The integrated micro-USB connector socket on the base unit ensures that the phone can stay powered via a pre-charged power bank, allowing you to make calls even if the power cuts out. The power bank charging feature supports most power bank products with which are able to provide a minimum output current below 85mA without automatic shutdown. Power bank sold separately.

Caller ID – so you always know who is calling*

Caller ID – so you always know who is calling*

Sometimes it is good to know who is calling before you answer. And our Caller ID lets you keep track of who is on the other end of the line.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.