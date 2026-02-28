2 year warranty
Discontinued
D2302B/90
Enjoy the view
The Philips D230 Cordless Phone packs HQ Sound and a large, clear display in a sleek, ergonomic design. Enjoy smart privacy modes, great comfort and sound– all in easy handsfree style.
1.8" display/ white backlight
Handset speakerphone
2 handsets
Our telephones use parametric equalization in the digital sound processing to fine-tune the sound response back to the intended linear frequency response curve, delivering sound that is pure and clear, for each conversation.
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