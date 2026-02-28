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2 year warranty

All series

  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha
  • Wonderful life starts from Alpha

1000 seriesPush pull smart door lock

DDL111LAFBB/97

Wonderful life starts from Alpha

With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and Class C lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open.

See all benefits

Full automatic: more safety & freedom

Wonderful life starts from Alpha

  • Intuitive push-pull use

  • System wake-up by manual touch

  • Auto locking function

  • With 60 mm door backset

Enjoy the reassurance with each close

Enjoy the reassurance with each close

Philips Alpha-5HB employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.

Protect your PIN security in real time

Protect your PIN security in real time

Philips Alpha-5HB comes with the feature of Hidden PIN Code technology which allows you to enter random number combinations to successfully get identified as long as there is consecutive input of the real PIN code. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real PIN code.

Protect home security at all time

Protect home security at all time

Philips Alpha-5HB is featured with all-around alerts，which not only improves the anti-theft level of your home, safeguard you and your family in real time, but also reminds you of the door lock status for better convenience.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. 10 months: this is internal test data; actual duration may vary with usage frequency.

  2. Other range: The included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.

  3. The digital keypad shown in the product photos may differ from the actual display. Please refer to the digital keypad's appearance during actual use.