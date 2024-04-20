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2 year warranty
Smart security
All series
7000 series Lever lock
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DDL173LCFBB/97
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Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)
User manual
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Common questions of smart Door Locks
Troubleshooting on Smart Door Locks (1)
Troubleshooting Smart Door Locks
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