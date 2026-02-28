2 year warranty
DDL193LAFCG/97
Smart life
Enjoy the extreme convenience brought by the intuitive fingerprint verification, full auto switch, and infrared sensor. Link with IoT gateway and smart door viewer makes security assured at your fingers.
Intuitive push-pull use
Auto Locking Function
Indoor infrared sensor unlock
Link with IoT gateway
Philips 9300 push-pull smart door lock employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop up after closing the door. If the door is not locked up, the mortise will give an alert to remind you of the door lock status.
The lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock. The C-grade lock cylinder employs multiple anti-theft technologies with a unique design of pin tumbler and vane structure, that can provide high deterrence against technical lock-picking.
[Open]: Double click the button within one second could unlock the door, which prevents accidentally unlocking by children and pets effectively. [Close]: Click once on the button could lock the door. Long pressing the button could enable inside deadlock. You could use the master PIN code or mechanical key to disable inside deadlocking. Simultaneously press the [Open] and [Close] buttons could enable or disable the inductive unlocking function.
Reviews
The Philips smart door viewer is not an attached accessory, which needs to be purchased separately.
Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.
May be less depending on the actual usage.