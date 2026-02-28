2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK3532Q/00
Car mount with qi wireless charging
Snap your cell phone in, articulated arm for swivel and tilt movement.
10W
Qi wireless charging
This mounting system clips onto your car's air vent, allowing you to secure and position your device for easiest access on the road.
For 10W charging performance, a Quickcharge charger is required. It identifies the charging standard of your wall charger or power strip to provide faster charging automatically.
Two expendable arms for easy single-handed device mounting and removal
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