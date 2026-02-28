2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP2521/00
Car charger 1C 1A ports
Charge your latest devices from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously.
USB A & USB C charging ports
Power Delivery
Metal casing
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.
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