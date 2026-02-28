2 year warranty
DLP9017/00
Wireless Charger
Qi wireless charge . Connect your mobile phone with the surface for the optimal position to fast charge (Max 15W) with no cable hassle.
15W
Magnetic ring
Qi wireless charging
The wireless charger is fitted with a magnetic rim; for the optimal alignment position for MagSafe products use in wireless charging Apple products.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Anti-slipping design to hold your phone at your desired position and prevent it from slipping out by the virbation of the phone.
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