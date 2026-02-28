2 year warranty
DLP9779TB/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10,000 mAh capacity with USB-C 20W output and15W wireless charge. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery.Place your mobile phone on the magnetic ring for a perfcect position for wireless charge.
10,000 mAh
with wireless charge
Type C port
Charge your mobile phone with 15W wireless fast charging.
The wireless charger is fitted with a magnetic rim; for the optimal alignment position for MagSafe products use in wireless charging Apple products.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
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