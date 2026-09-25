2 year warranty
Discontinued
DST5010/16
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
Ironing brand
2400 W power
40 g/min continuous steam
160 g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.
4.3
of 5
43
Reviews
Jackie Holly
25/09/2026
United Kingdom
Great iron
Just replaced this iron ive had the same one for years, always buy philips they are the best, easy to use, does a great job fully recommend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Steam iron
FairyQueen
15/04/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Iron
I love it now I have mastered all the instructions I found the pictures difficult and would have liked them to be in simple words
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Steam iron
Teepee65
29/02/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Light & powerful
Great iron, lightweight and powerful. A good range of features with powerful steam. Easy glide, smooth sole plate.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series Steam iron
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate