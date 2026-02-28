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2 year warranty

All series

        USB Flash Drive

        FM12FD85B/00

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Pico edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        • 128GB

        • Pico Edition 2.0

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Stylish and light design

        Designed to be slim and light. This compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.

        Trendy USB stick due to colorful design

        Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Technical Specifications

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