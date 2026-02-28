2 year warranty
Discontinued
FYM220/30
3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance
Our 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases.
Up to 24 months lifetime
HEPA+Active Carbon+Pre-filter
Filters 99.95% 0.003μm particles
Filters gases & odors
Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.
Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.
The cylindircal 3-in-1 filter combines three layers of filtration o keep your device running like on day one.(6) Our Active Carbon, HEPA and pre-filter are the optimal combination that remove pollutants, viruses, allergens and bacteria. To make sure you breathe cleaner air we recommend changing all three filters at once.
Reviews
(1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
(2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity
(3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available
(4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter
(5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier
(7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
(8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.