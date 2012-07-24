ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Front Product Photo Philips Steam iron GC1010/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Front Product Photo Philips Steam iron GC1010/01

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC1010/01

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Speed shaped soleplate

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Iron temperature-ready light

Iron temperature-ready light

Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

Linished soleplate

Linished soleplate

Linished soleplate

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent size of soleplate

Perfect for ironing shirts and ironing sheets becomes a pleasure due to the gliding of the soleplate.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.