2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1015/07
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.
Ironing brand
Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.
This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
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