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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Steam iron

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC1015/07

1 award

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Speed shaped soleplate

Fast and efficient - guaranteed

Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

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