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  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    1700 series Steam iron

    GC1703/27

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

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    1700 series Steam iron

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    See all Steam Iron

    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Speed shaped soleplate

    • Steam 17g/min
    • Aluminium soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 1400 Watts
    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

    1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

    Less refilling with large 180 ml water tank

    Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of iron
      1.06  kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6  cm

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      180  ml
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Power cord length
      1.8  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      17  g/min
      Soleplate
      Aluminium
      Power
      1400  W
      Variable steam settings
      Yes

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