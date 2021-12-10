2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast from start to finish
EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.
Ironing brand
2100 W
110g steam boost
30g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.4
of 5
53
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Cronky
10/12/2021
United Kingdom
GREAT IRON
I didn't realise I had had this for 3 years - It's been GREAT & I wanted to buy an exact replacement, but sadly it is no longer available..I'm disabled & have dropped it many times. Sadly on cleaning the carpet from the base I have ruined it! Lets hope the replacement I bought is as good. "Philips Steam Iron 5000 Series, 2400 W Power, 40 g/min Continuous Steam, 180 g Steam Boost, SteamGlide Plus, DST5020/26, Blue "
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/39 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/39 Steam iron
JACA29
04/09/2019
United Kingdom
Light and speedy
Love this iron it is light even with a full tank and irons creases out brilliantly without using the extra steam button also easy to use I can honestly say this is one of the best irons I have bought.glad my old one gave up! THANKYOU PHILIPS. I fully reccomend this iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2145/29 Steam iron
Ironer12345
04/02/2019
United Kingdom
Great Iron
From someone who dislikes Ironing, this Iron makes the process a lot easier. The steam that is generated makes the creases so much easier to come out. And the Iron really does glide across my shirts! Overall - a great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2147/49 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2147/49 Steam iron