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  • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort

    3300 series Steam iron

    GC3321/27

    Great results, minimum effort

    This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    3300 series Steam iron

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    Great results, minimum effort

    3x easier

    • 3m cord
    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

    Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

    Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

    Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

    The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2200
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1,64
      Product dimensions
      328 x 129 x 163

    • Easy to use

      Easy to set up and store
      • Extra-large water inlet
      • Integrated cord storage solution
      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      3  m
      Additional comfort
      • 360 degree cord freedom
      • Extra-clear water level indicator
      Anti-scale management
      Double Active Calc System
      Water tank capacity
      300  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 35 gr/min
      Spray
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Pointed tip
      Steam Boost
      Up to 90 gr/min

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