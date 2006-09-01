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    Azur Ionic Steam iron

    GC4440/02

    Power with precision

    To provide easy removal of your toughest creases, this powerful steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Azur Ionic Steam iron

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    Power with precision

    Easy crease removal with Ionic DeepSteam

    Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

    Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

    The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

    Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage

    Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage

    Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage.

    100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

    With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2400
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1.70
      Product dimensions
      303 x 120 x 152

    • Easy to use

      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      SteamGlide soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Additional comfort
      • 360 degree cord freedom
      • Soft grip
      Anti-scale management
      Double Active Calc System
      No leakage
      Drip-stop system
      Safe in use
      • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
      • Exceeds international drop test standards
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      335  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Yes
      Continuous steam
      Up to 40 gr/min
      Ionic Deepsteam
      Ionic DeepSteam
      Spray
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Steam tip
      Steam Boost
      Up to 100 gr/min

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