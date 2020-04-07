2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy, even haircut
Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
75mins cordless use/8h charge
Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.
The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
4.5
of 5
32
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
07/04/2020
United Kingdom
Very easy to use, gives good results.
The clipper is very easy to use. Once charged you can use it cordless. The self-sharpening blades are maintenance and don't require any oiling. When I used it for the first time, I was pleased with the results. The cut was consistent and quick with no clogging of the blades. There are a good range of length settings available, and these are helpfully labelled in millimetres. There is a compatible beard trimmer attachment which is not included in the package, though it is available to purchase separately.
Pros
self-sharpening blades, cordless mode, no oiling or maintenance required
Cons
A compatible beard trimmer attachment is not included, though it is available to purchase separately.
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-03-07
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-03-07
Chef100
04/05/2019
United Kingdom
Very easy to use
Very easy to use and Value for the money Cordless for the use in the bathroom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Ajaz1980
29/09/2018
United Kingdom
Cordless and easy to use
Get an easy haircut, quickly and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb
Cuts 2 times faster - versus its Philips predecessor