2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 click, total precision
HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With Motorized Combs and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.
Stainless steel blades
60 length settings
120mins cordless use/1h charge
The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock-in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.2 mm.
Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7mm, 7 to 24mm and 24 to 42mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ntragain
20/11/2019
United Kingdom
So simple to use
Superb. Simple to use . Accurate. Just think of the cut in mm and you will have no difficulties. Powerful cutter. Quick charging . Easy to clean.
Pros
So simply and so effective.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-10-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2018-10-20
VDjumpah
22/06/2019
United Kingdom
Good Upgrade
I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
VDjumpah
22/06/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good Upgrade
I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper
Versus its Philips predecessor