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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 7000Hair clipper

HC7460/13

4.3

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 click, total precision

HAIRCLIPPER Series 7000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With Motorized Combs and a high performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that gives consistently the expected results.

See all benefits

with Motorized Combs

1 click, total precision

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 60 length settings

  • 120mins cordless use/1h charge

Control buttons

Control buttons

The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock-in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each small step of 0.2 mm.

Easy to select and lock-in 60 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm

Easy to select and lock-in 60 length settings: 0,5 to 42mm

Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7mm, 7 to 24mm and 24 to 42mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precisely 0,2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1mm between 7 and 42mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

So simple to use

Superb. Simple to use . Accurate. Just think of the cut in mm and you will have no difficulties. Powerful cutter. Quick charging . Easy to clean.

Pros

So simply and so effective.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2018-10-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

Date of Use 2018-10-20

22/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good Upgrade

I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

22/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good Upgrade

I bought this clipper as a replacement for my previous Philips clipper as the combe attachment for it had broken. Since receiving the new clippers I have used them on 2 occasions and I have been generally happy with it. It will take me some time to get used to holding it as it is bigger than my previous one. I especially like the motorised cutting height selection function as it makes it very easy to choose the cutting grade you want and it doesn't change whilst using the clippers. Also, I like how long the battery charge has lasted as since the initial charge I have used it for a total of about 50 minutes and I have not had to charge it yet and they were on standby for over a week between the two times I used the clippers. So overall I am very happy with this purchase.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Hairclipper series 7000 HC7460/13 Hair clipper

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor