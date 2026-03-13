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Viva Collection Toaster

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionToaster

HD2636/20

Viva Collection Toaster

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Viva Collection Toaster

  • MSWORD file, 724.5 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Toaster HD2636/20 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 946 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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