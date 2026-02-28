2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9860/99
Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you. With Smart Sensing Technology, the Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite!
Smart Sensing technology
Fat Removal technology
Rapid Air Technology
Black, copper, 1.4kg
Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. Fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish-with just one touch, your Airfryer XXL will do the thinking and cooking for you.
You can save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like, every time. And at the touch of one button. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience. Whether it's a delicious hot breakfast or favorite family recipe, it's perfect every time.
Enjoy healthier fried food thats crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat*. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results** and delicious taste.
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.