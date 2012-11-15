2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6503/00
Satinelle Ice Premium
First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.
High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.
Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation taking extra care of your skin.
Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.
1.5
of 5
2
Reviews
ab1976
15/11/2012
United Kingdom
Not so sure about it!
I have used epilators previously & bought this one as a replacement as my old one burnt out. The head is quite bulky & is not great for getting in more delicate areas. It is also extremely noisy & quite slow.
This review was made for Satinelle HP6503/10 Epilator
This review was made for Satinelle HP6503/10 Epilator
Unhappilyhairy
10/09/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Do not purchase - very poor epilator
I bought this as a gift for my mum as she borrowed my old Philips epilator and liked it. 18months later I discovered she has used it once and it was so bad at hair removal she put it back in the box. Having tried it myself, she is right. The epilator just doesn’t remove the hairs. Philips I bought this from John Lewis, so it is still under the 2 year warranty. How do I return for a refund as I need to replace it for a good epilator.
Pros
Looks great & comes with various extras
Cons
Epilator just doesn’t work. Haven’t bothered to try the rest as the epilator is so poor.
This review was made for Satinelle HP6503/10 Epilator
Date of Use 2020-08-10
This review was made for Satinelle HP6503/10 Epilator
Date of Use 2020-08-10