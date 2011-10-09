2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ167/40
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Petergreg
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
The flexibility of use - for a full shave or an "end of day" clean up, it is excellent.
The ability to use the shaver with or without Nivea depending on personal circumstances, the cloeness of the shave makes my skin look clean and fresh. There is no reddening of the skin nor any feeling of being "rubbed". I am now quite bady disabled after an accident thus do not use Nivea simply because cleaning the shaver without it is much easier. The battery charging time is quick and easy to use. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another if necessary, equally I recommend it without hesitation.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167/11 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167/11 shaving heads
Murthy
12/10/2011
United Kingdom
"life span not as expected"
Although, Philips recommends to changes these shaving heads once a year, I can only use this product for about 3 months or so. (even then not on daily use, but say 3 days a week). Then it looses its sharpness and I cannot get a clean shave. May be it is the type of my hair growth on the face. So, most often I resort to using "Normal shave pattern" with ordinary razor, and use the Philips now and then. I WISH THERE IS A PRODUCT THAT I CAN USE WHICH REMAINS SHARP THROUGH OUT THE YEAR.!!!!! --- DR.V.M.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167/40 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ167/40 shaving heads
Hadi
20/08/2010
United Kingdom
Shaving heads,
The original ones were prefect but when I got the new one I understood it is not as sharp as the original one. So I replaced it back with the old one.
This review was made for HQ167/40 shaving heads
This review was made for HQ167/40 shaving heads