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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Hand mixers
Discontinued
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HR1456/70
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User Manual Philips
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 5 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. - English (US)
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
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