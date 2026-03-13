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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper
Discontinued
Support
HR1847/05
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EU Declartion of Conformity
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer; Blender and Chopper
All (11)
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
What speed should I use for different produce?
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips Juicer vibrates strongly
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
Contacting Philips
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