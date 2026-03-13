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Food Preparation
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Viva Collection Juicer
Discontinued
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HR1851/00
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User Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer
With this Philips juicer HR1851/00 you can make delicious fresh juice from soft or hard fruit and vegetables easily thanks to its 500 W motor and 2 speed control. - English (US)
All (7)
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
What speed should I use for different produce?
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
My Philips Juicer gives off an unpleasant smell
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
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