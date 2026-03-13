2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR1871/71
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Juicer
Philips Avance Collection juicer squeezes every drop from your fruits and vegetables, thanks to the upside-down sieve concept. With QuickClean technology cleaning your juicer has never been easier. - English (US)
What speed should I use for different produce?
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
What do I use the Philips juicer foam separator for?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
What does the carrot sign on my Philips juice jug mean?
How do I prepare fruits and vegetables for my Philips Juicer?